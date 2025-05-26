Bangladesh ambassador visits historical attractions in Urmia, northwest Iran

TEHRAN - The Ambassador of Bangladesh to Iran, Manjurul Karim Khan Chowdhury, has visited the city of Urmia in northwest Iran, where he toured several of its prominent historical and cultural landmarks.

The ambassador’s visit on Sunday included stops at the Jameh Mosque of Urmia, the traditional bazaar, and the historic Hedayat School, sites that reflect the city’s rich architectural and cultural heritage, CHTN reported on Monday.

During his trip, the ambassador also held talks with representatives of the Urmia Chamber of Commerce. Discussions focused on ways to enhance trade relations between Iran and Bangladesh, with a particular emphasis on considering the tourism potential of West Azarbaijan, from which Urmia is the provincial capital.

West Azarbaijan province embraces a variety of lush natural scenery, cultural heritage sites, and museums, including the UNESCO sites of Takht-e Soleyman and Qareh Klise (St. Thaddeus Monastery), Teppe Hasanlu, and the ruined Bastam Citadel.

The region was home to several ancient civilizations. According to Britannica, it was conquered by Alexander the Great in the 4th century BC and was named Atropatene after one of Alexander’s generals, Atropates, who established a small kingdom there. Ultimately, the area returned to the Persian (Iranian) rule under the Sasanians in the 3rd century CE.

AM