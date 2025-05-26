“The Boy and the Sword” available on Apple TV, Amazon Prime

TEHRAN - The animation “The Boy and the Sword” directed by Emad Rahmani and Mehrdad Mehrabi has been released on the global streaming services.

A production of 2023, the 92-minute animated movie, also known as “Sword and Sorrow” has been made available to audiences around the world via Apple TV and Amazon Prime Video platforms, ILNA reported.

The story takes place more than a thousand years ago, in one of the famous cities of Mesopotamia, Madain. When the cruelty of the Sultan was at its peak, upholding justice was throwing one’s life into death.

Karen is a seven-year-old child, with his most significant possession being a birthday gift, a wooden sword bestowed on him by his father. But on his very same birthday, things take a tragic twist; the Sultan puts all who disobeyed him and their families to the sword, and Karen is one of them.

Thanks to his uncle, Karen survives. They escape the city, and his uncle entrusts him to the loving Brochim family in a small village named Mahuza. Although Mahuza is always full of love and Karen receives plenty, no second passes without him mourning for his family and dreaming of finishing what his father has started.

Now, after twenty years, in Madain, Karen sees an opportunity to make his father’s wish come true finally, but he’s also aware of what it will cost.

The animation has so far won several international awards including the Liverpool Indie Awards, Milan Independent Awards, SoCal Film Awards, Sacramento Underground Film & Arts Festival, South Film and Arts Academy Festival, Rome International Movie Awards, Five Continents International Film Festival, Oniros Film Awards, Crown Wood International Film Festival, Bright International Film Festival, Delta International Film Festival, Athens International Art Film Festival, and Indiefare International Film Festival.

