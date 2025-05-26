Germany’s Merz: Israeli attacks on Gaza no longer justified as fight against Hamas

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz says Israel’s recent attacks on the Gaza Strip are taking a humanitarian toll on civilians that can no longer be justified as a military campaign against Hamas.

“Harming the civilian population to such an extent, as has increasingly been the case in recent days, can no longer be justified as a fight against Hamas terrorism,” he told broadcaster WDR in a televised interview.

“What the Israeli army is now doing in Gaza – I don’t understand, to say it openly,” Merz said.