Ben-Gvir and settlers storm Al-Aqsa compound

The Jordanian Foreign Ministry has strongly condemned the storming of the holy Muslim site by “extremist” Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir and other members of the government and Knesset, who led a large group of settlers.

The movements were accompanied by “provocative and unacceptable practices, in blatant violation of the historical and legal status quo, and of Israel’s obligations as the occupying power,” it said in a statement.

Ministry spokesman Sufian Qudah said the Israeli officials were trying to “impose new facts on the ground” and were committing a “blatant violation of international law and international humanitarian law”.

He reminded that Jordan and its Awqaf Department remain the legal entity with exclusive jurisdiction to administer affairs at the occupied site.