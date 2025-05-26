Hamas agrees to US proposal for Gaza ceasefire deal: sources

Sources tell Al Jazeera Hamas has agreed to a Gaza ceasefire proposal by the United States.

The draft of the agreement includes a 60-day ceasefire and the release of 10 living captives along with the bodies of several more people in return for Palestinian prisoners over two stages, they said. Five Israeli captives will be released at the beginning, with the other five freed on the 60th day.

US special envoy Steve Witkoff has told CNN that a ceasefire-hostage deal for Gaza is currently on the table with a pathway to end the war, and urged Hamas to accept it.