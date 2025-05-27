‘U.S. pursues policies impeding Sudanese people’s aspirations for stability, peace, prosperity’

The Government of Sudan is closely monitoring -and unequivocally condemns- the recent accusations and decisions issued by the United States administration. These actions are characterized by political coercion and a deliberate misrepresentation of the facts concerning the situation in Sudan.

For many years, the United States has consistently pursued policies that have impeded the Sudanese people’s aspirations for stability, peace, and prosperity. It is therefore unsurprising that such policies resurface whenever Sudan achieves tangible progress on the ground.

The fabrication of accusations and dissemination of falsehoods -including the most recent, entirely unsubstantiated claims- reflect a long-standing approach rooted in a roadmap introduced by a former U.S. administration in 2005. This roadmap has been periodically adapted to align with shifting American agendas, based on allegations that are wholly detached from the realities on the ground.

These baseless accusations have once again targeted the Sudanese Armed Forces, particularly in the wake of recent field victories that have shifted the dynamics of the conflict, and following the appointment of a Prime Minister, an important milestone in the restoration of national institutions. This is not the first attempt of its kind; similar strategies have been employed in the past without achieving their intended outcomes.

The international community has taken note of the forthright remarks by U.S. Congresswoman Sara Jacobs, who criticized her government’s complicity in crimes committed by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) militia in Sudan, backed by the United Arab Emirates. She further called for an arms embargo against this group. Her position reflects the presence of voices within the United States that recognize the truth of the crisis and the grave injustices endured by the Sudanese people.

It is also pertinent to recall the U.S. bombing of the Al-Shifa pharmaceutical factory in August 1998, an action justified at the time by claims that were later proven false. The facility was, in fact, producing medicines. Today, we witness the recycling of similarly baseless allegations, this time regarding the alleged use of chemical weapons. Meanwhile, Washington remains silent in the face of well-documented atrocities against civilians in Darfur and other regions, as confirmed by a United Nations Panel of Experts.

The narrative currently being promoted by the U.S. administration is nothing more than a renewed attempt to mislead international public opinion and to offer political cover to actors who have lost all legitimacy and are complicit in crimes against the Sudanese people.

The previous U.S. administration sought to impose the so-called Framework Agreement on the Sudanese people in a manner that ensured the continued role of militias within an artificial transitional process, ignoring the people’s legitimate aspirations to build a just, civilian state founded on the rule of law, freedom, and national sovereignty through free and transparent elections.

The Sudanese government and its people are fully aware of the ongoing political pressure being exerted upon them. They affirm that the current developments are a continuation of past missteps in U.S. policy toward Sudan. What distinguishes the present moment, however, is that such interventions -devoid of moral and legal justification- are further eroding Washington’s credibility and shutting the door to any future influence in Sudan through its unilateral and unjust actions.

The United States government must recognize that the Government of Sudan, supported by the unwavering will of its people, is resolutely committed to continuing its path until full victory is achieved in this battle for national dignity. No attempt to derail the Sudanese people’s pursuit of a dignified life and the liberation of their country from militias and foreign interference will succeed.

