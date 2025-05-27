Tehran hosts 5th Intl. Congress on ‘Health in Arbaeen’

TEHRAN – The 5th International Congress on “Health in Arbaeen” was held in Tehran from May 26 to 27 with the participation of six countries.

The Arbaeen pilgrimage, which is one of the largest religious gatherings in the world, comes 40 days after Ashura, the martyrdom anniversary of Imam Hussein (AS), the third Imam of Shia Muslims, and the grandson of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

Each year, a huge crowd of people flocks to Karbala, where the holy shrine of Imam Hussein (AS) is located, to perform mourning rituals.

This year’s event brought together participants as well as 24 international lecturers from Italy, Iraq, Palestine, Lebanon, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom, IRNA reported.

“The main goal of the congress is to make physicians familiar with the issues of health care and treatment during the Arbaeen pilgrimage. It mainly focuses on endemic diseases that may spread by Afghan and Pakistani pilgrims who pass Iran on their way to Iraq,” IRNA quoted Abdolreza Pazoki, an official with the health ministry, as saying.

They also discussed guidelines for treating skin, musculoskeletal, and other diseases, as well as needed medicines and medical equipment.

The same as previous years, medical universities on the borders will monitor infectious diseases by taking preventive measures.

4th congress

The 4th International Congress on “Health in Arbaeen” was held in Tehran from July 3 to 5 last year.

A total of 3,500 national and international participants attended the 4th congress. Hosting the event, the Iraqis comprised the majority of foreign attendees to enhance services to pilgrims.

The congress focused on the following scientific areas including accidents and hazards; artificial intelligence; traditional medicine; processions; environmental health; nursing; relief and rescue.

It also covered rehabilitation; forensic medicine; mental health; nutrition; cultural issues; pharmaceuticals; medical tools; as well as mawkibs (voluntary stations to serve the pilgrims). Moreover, some new topics such as dentistry and oral hygiene were discussed.

Xavier Castellanos Mosquera, the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent (IFRC) undersecretary-general for national society development and operations coordination, attended the inauguration ceremony of ‘the International Congress of Relief and Rescue, Health and Mass Gatherings Management in Arbaeen’ held in Tehran on August 1 via video conference.

Castellanos Mosquera said that Arbaeen International Congress offers a unique model of mass gathering management for other red crescent societies worldwide.

“The management of mass gatherings demonstrates exceptional expertise and the Iranian Red Crescent Society is a pioneer in sharing its knowledge and experience in this international congress,” Castellanos Mosquera highlighted.

MT/MG