South Korea-Iran ties can be developed in various fields: South Korean ambassador

TEHRAN - South Korean Ambassador to Iran Kim Junpyo said that relations between South Korea and Iran can be developed in various fields relying on many communities between the two countries.

The envoy made the remarks in a meeting with the mayor of Sanandaj city, the center of Iran’s Kordestan province, on Monday night.

He said: "The city of Sanandaj, due to its high potential, can be a bridge to strengthen cultural and economic relations between Iran and South Korea."

He announced his country’s readiness to invest in various fields, including tourism, culture, and especially the field of medicinal plants, and said: "The Republic of Korea also has high capacity in the field of medicinal plants, and this can be a suitable platform for joint cooperation.

Expressing his pleasure at being in this city, the ambassador appreciated the municipality's preparation of a clip introducing the capacities of Sanandaj in Korean and stated: "This is the first time that I have been presented with content about an Iranian city dubbed in Korean, and I will take it to Korea to introduce it to the people of my country."

Anvar Rashid, the mayor of Sanandaj, for his part, emphasized the formation of the Sanandaj-South Korea Joint Investment Committee, and stated: "This committee will be an effective step in sustainable development and cultural interaction between the two countries of Iran and South Korea."

The formation of this joint committee can open economic knots and bring tangible benefits to the people of both countries”, he added.

He emphasized that this committee, with the aim of exchanging experiences, and defining joint projects, will be a platform for long-term economic, tourism, and cultural cooperation.

Kordestan ready for mining, tourism co-op with South Korea

South Korean ambassador, who traveled to Kordestan on top a delegation, also met with Kordestan Governor-General Arash Zereh-Tan.

In the meeting, Ambassador Kim described Kordestan as a beautiful province with pristine nature and said: "I am eager to see Kordestan, which is full of potential, blessings, and tourist areas, up close, and I would like to announce my readiness for cooperation."

The governor-general of Kordestan, for his part, announced the province's readiness to cooperate with South Korean investors in the fields of mining and tourism.

He emphasized the readiness to cooperate with investors from that country in order to strengthen and transform the technical knowledge of mineral processing, and considered the fields of mining, and tourism as suitable for developing relations between the two countries.

MA

Photo: South Korean Ambassador to Iran Kim Junpyo (L) and Kordestan Governor-General Arash Zereh-Tan