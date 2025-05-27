Iran, Russia to expand artistic cooperation

TEHRAN – The Iranian ambassador to the Russian Federation Kazem Jalali met with Vasily Tsereteli, the President of the Russian Academy of Arts and grandson of the renowned Russian artist Zurab Tsereteli, in Moscow on Monday to discuss and exchange views on developing bilateral artistic cooperation between the two countries.

In this meeting, organized by the cultural attaché office of the Iranian Embassy in Russia, Jalali described cultural diplomacy as one of the essential aspects of the strategic relationship between Iran and Russia, IRNA reported.

“As neighboring countries with many commonalities, Iran and Russia must have an accurate and deep understanding of each other’s art. The development of artistic relations can further strengthen bilateral ties in other areas as well,” he said.

The ambassador added that the cultural attaché office of the Iranian Embassy is responsible for advancing cultural and artistic relations between the two countries and emphasized that the embassy fully supports all forms of artistic collaboration.

In another part of his remarks, Jalali referred to the embassy's positive cooperation with the Russian Academy of Sciences and welcomed the proposal made by the President of the Russian Academy of Arts to collaborate with similar Iranian institutions and artists.

Highlighting the great potential of Iranian artists in the fields of visual arts, particularly painting and sculpture, he invited Vasily Tsereteli to visit Iran and witness its artistic capacities.

He also referred to the upcoming Russian Cultural Days in Iran in June, and extended an invitation to Tsereteli to travel to Tehran on this occasion.

Also speaking at the meeting, the Cultural Attaché of the Iranian Embassy in Moscow Masoud Ahmadvand also expressed his appreciation for Tsereteli’s assistance in promoting Iranian art in Russia.

He noted that Russian art enthusiasts previously had little knowledge about Iranian visual arts, and Tsereteli had guided them step-by-step like a caring advisor.

“Thanks to his guidance, the embassy was able to facilitate the participation of Iranian artists in Russian art exhibitions,” Ahmadvand noted.

The cultural attaché pointed out that with the participation of Iranian artists in two recent art exhibitions in Moscow, Russian collectors' understanding and appreciation of Iranian visual art has significantly increased compared to the previous year.

He also announced the upcoming exhibition of Russian artworks at the Museum of Contemporary Art in Tehran in the near future, which will feature works by Zurab Tsereteli alongside other Russian artists.

He mentioned that collaboration between the Iranian and Russian academies of arts is among the future plans of the two countries.

For his part, the President of the Russian Academy of Arts stated that Iran possesses a rich culture and civilization.

“I have become familiar with Iranian artworks, especially paintings by Iranian artists, during my travels to various countries,” he said.

Vasily Tsereteli further expressed the Russian Academy of Arts’ readiness to expand artistic cooperation with the Islamic Republic of Iran and conveyed his interest in opening a branch dedicated to teaching realism painting based on Iranian cultural values.

Following this, the Iranian Ambassador visited the exhibitions of the Academy, particularly those showcasing visual works by the late Zurab Tsereteli.

Zurab Tsereteli, a celebrated Russian painter, sculptor, and architect of Georgian origin, recently passed away at the age of 91 due to cardiac arrest. Zurab (the Georgian form of the Persian name Sohrab) served as the President of the Russian Academy of Arts from 1997 until his death. His grandson, Vasily, was elected by the majority of Academy members to succeed him as the new president.

Photo: Kazem Jalali (L) and Vasily Tsereteli meet at the Russian Academy of Arts in Moscow on May 26, 2025.

SS/SAB

