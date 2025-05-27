Qalibaf re-elected as Iranian Parliament speaker

TEHRAN – Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf has been re-elected as Speaker of Iran’s Parliament for the sixth year in a row, following a leadership vote held during an open session on Tuesday, May 27.

Qalibaf and fellow lawmaker Ahmad Rastineh both declared their candidacy for the speakership of the 12th Parliament in its second term.

Qalibaf ultimately secured 219 out of 272 votes cast, maintaining his position at the helm of the legislature.

Having previously served a full four-year term as Speaker during the 11th Parliament, Qalibaf’s latest victory extends his leadership into a sixth consecutive year.

