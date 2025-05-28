Finnish ambassador visits Mazandaran, honors environmental legacy of ‘Mother of the Cranes’

TEHRAN – Finland’s Ambassador to Iran, Jani Johannes Raippana, has praised Iran’s vast investment potential, particularly in the northern province of Mazandaran, describing its economic capacities as “unparalleled,” especially in the fields of tourism, fisheries, agriculture, and mining.

Speaking at a memorial ceremony held at the University of Mazandaran in honor of the late Ellen Vuosalo — affectionately known as the “Mother of the Cranes” — Ambassador Raippana expressed Finland’s keen interest in furthering ties with Iran and emphasized the importance of introducing Iranian opportunities to Finnish investors, the University said in a press release on Tuesday.

“Iran and Mazandaran are full of wonders,” the ambassador remarked. “We will certainly inform Finnish investors of these capacities so they can come and witness them firsthand.”

Raippana also paid tribute to Ellen Vuosalo, a Finnish zoologist, journalist, and environmentalist who spent more than five decades in Iran advocating for the protection of migratory birds, especially the endangered Siberian crane.

“She proudly identified as a Finn, yet she deeply loved both Finland and Iran,” the ambassador said. “Ellen embodied values we cherish in Finland — resilience, humility, and a profound love for nature — expressed through a spirit that was both gentle and strong.”

Vuosalo, who passed away in January at the age of 95, was a longtime resident of Mazandaran, living in cities such as Fereydunkenar, Babolsar, and Royan. Her work included scientific collaboration with Iranian universities and active engagement with local communities to promote wildlife conservation.

“She showed us that even one person can make a difference,” the ambassador said, reflecting on her legacy. “Her work in Iran’s wetlands was not just scientific — it was an act of love and compassion for nature and humanity.”

Home to some wetlands that create a refuge for migratory birds, picture-perfect province has long been a highly popular destination for domestic travelers. Its varied nature features plains, prairies, forests, and rainforests stretching from the sandy beaches of the Caspian Sea to the rugged and snowcapped Alborz sierra, including Mount Damavand, one of the highest peaks and volcanos in Asia. More than 800 registered historical and cultural sites, 338 km of shoreline, mineral springs in jungles and mountains, waterfalls, and caves are among the major tourist attractions in the province.

AM