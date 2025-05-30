Over 700 firms join Iran’s 20th auto parts expo as industry pushes regional supply chain links

TEHRAN - More than 700 domestic and international companies from eight countries—including China, Turkey, Germany, Switzerland, India, Japan, South Korea and the United Arab Emirates—are showcasing their latest technologies and products at the 20th Iran International Auto Parts Exhibition, which runs through June 1 at Tehran’s permanent international fairgrounds.

The exhibition is displaying the latest developments in parts and equipment for both light and heavy vehicles, IRNA reported.

Regarded as Iran’s premier auto parts industry gathering, the event serves as a key platform for consolidating industry capabilities, enabling value chain networking, and facilitating innovation and cooperation. Unlike previous editions, this year’s expo positions itself not only as a commercial marketplace but also as a strategic initiative to drive industrial transformation, enhance technological advancement, and expand access to domestic and international markets.

This year's event marks the first phase of a newly introduced four-year development framework. The 2025 edition focuses on assembling players across the auto parts value chain. New features include stronger participation from knowledge-based firms, the launch of innovative side events, and visual representations of the value chain network.

A significant domestic turnout—especially from firms involved in advanced technologies and export-oriented products—alongside notable foreign participation underscores the exhibition’s growing regional importance. Special attention this year is being paid to fostering export partnerships and strengthening Iran’s role in the regional supply chain.

Key highlights include a dedicated business interaction hub hosting B2B meetings, advisory sessions on industry regulations, tax, and insurance matters, and reverse pitch events where automakers present their needs to potential suppliers. An innovation stage for tech firms and knowledge-based companies is also part of the program.

The exhibition also features seven thematic tracks offering expert panels, policy roundtables, training workshops, and investor sessions, bringing together a wide range of stakeholders from across the automotive sector.

EF/MA