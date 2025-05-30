Japan interested in expanding maritime economic co-op with Iran, says envoy

TEHRAN - Japan is interested in enhancing bilateral cooperation with Iran, particularly in maritime-based economic development, Tokyo’s ambassador to Tehran said during a meeting with senior Iranian officials.

According to Iran’s Ministry of Transport and Urban Development, Ambassador Tamaki Tsukada conveyed Japan’s interest in maritime investment opportunities during talks with Gholamreza Kazemian, Deputy Minister for Urban Planning and Architecture, and Saeed Rasouli, Deputy Minister and Head of the Ports and Maritime Organization (PMO).

Tsukada said the Japanese government would be informed of the proposals presented by Iran, including potential areas for partnership and investment linked to Iran’s maritime economy and the development of the Makran coastal region.

Kazemian outlined two key initiatives: the maritime-oriented development strategy and the Makran coastal development plan, which aim to establish industrial hubs, expand agriculture, enhance transport and infrastructure, and boost population settlements in line with Iran’s national spatial planning framework.

He described the maritime strategy as an opportunity to advance trade, economic, and commercial ties and to help bridge regional development gaps.

