Tehran seeks to boost ties with Tokyo in AI

TEHRAN – The Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Minister, Sattar Hashemi, in a meeting with the Japanese ambassador, Tamaki Tsukada, has highlighted the significance of fostering cooperation in emerging technologies, particularly artificial intelligence (AI).

The meeting, held on Wednesday in Tehran, focused on expanding communication infrastructure, enhancing collaborations in advanced technologies such as AI and the Internet of Things (IoT), exchanging expertise in digital policymaking, and conducting joint research projects.

The officials also discussed the potential for developing interactions among universities and research centers of the two countries, Mehr News Agency reported.

Highlighting the scientific and research cooperation between Iran and Japan by establishing the Iranian Telecommunications Research Center (known as the Institute of Communications and Information Technology), Hashemi called for the promotion of interactions in knowledge-based fields, as well.

The official touched on the scientific capabilities of the Iranian universities, saying that “One of the main axes of the cooperation can be centered around sharing knowledge and experiences in the ICT sector, and training specialized human resources. We’re willing to benefit from Japan’s expertise and share the scientific capacities of the country.”

Lauding Iran’s scientific and technological advancements, the Japanese official, for his part, expressed hope that relations between the two nations would be strengthened.

In April, the deputy minister for ICT, Ehsan Chitsaz, and the Japanese vice-minister for international affairs and communications, Imagwa Takuo, highlighted the need to expand technological cooperation in key sectors, including artificial intelligence (AI), digital economy, and the development of sustainable communications infrastructure.

During a meeting held in Tokyo, the officials explored avenues to further enhance collaborations, IRNA reported.

Establishing the ‘Iran-Japan digital innovation center’, cooperating on policymaking for emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, big data, and platform regulation, as well as training experts in the digital economy through holding joint university courses, were among the discussed topics.

Takuo, for his part, announced Japan’s readiness to foster digital ties with Iran, saying that Iran is pursuing a digital transformation path focusing on local and long-term considerations. Japan supports this approach and is fully prepared to implement cooperation projects by evaluating Iran’s constructive proposals.

The two sides also agreed to establish a joint executive working group to follow up on the implementation of the reached agreements.

ICT status

The combination of talent, data, and innovation makes Iran a key player in the regional AI value chain, capable of driving meaningful cooperation and development. Iran is committed to fostering regional cooperation and building a future where AI drives prosperity and unity, Hashemi said in February.

Emphasizing that Iran is a major stakeholder in the regional digital landscape, Hashemi said that Iran is a major player in AI in the Persian Gulf and that the country is ready to start cooperation with regional states on this matter.

The official made the remarks while addressing the Iran Corridor 2025 conference held in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates.

He stated that the country’s mobile phone operators, as well as its thriving digital service platforms such as Snapp! And Digikala, each serving more than 30 million users, provides an abundance of multifaceted data — an essential ingredient for AI development, Press TV reported.

Despite facing economic sanctions, Iran has successfully developed a resilient fintech ecosystem that continues to thrive and innovate, Hashemi noted.

“Our country’s academic and research capabilities have propelled us to the forefront of AI advancements. In 2023, Iran ranked second in the region in terms of the number and quality of scientific papers in AI, demonstrating our commitment to cutting-edge research and development,” he added.

“Iran holds the second position in the region for AI developers, highlighting the depth of our skilled workforce, and stands fourth in the region in terms of the number of AI firms, showcasing our dynamic and rapidly growing ecosystem,” the Iranian minister continued.

MT/MG