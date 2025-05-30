Iran elected as vice-chair of IOCINDIO-1

TEHRAN – In the first intragovernmental session of the Intergovernmental Oceanographic Commission’s Sub-commission for the Central Indian Ocean (IOCINDIO-1), Maryam Qaemi, an official with the Iranian National Institute for Oceanography and Atmospheric Science, was elected as the Vice-Chair of the sub-commission.

Qaemi also serves as the Integrated Marine Biosphere Research (IMBeR) National Contact for Iran, actively contributing to international ocean research and sustainability efforts.

The IOCINDIO is a regional body established under the United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization (UNESCO). The event was organized in-person at the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah, the UAE, from May 21 to 23. Saif AlGhais from the UAE was elected as the Chair, and Balakrishnan Nair TM from India was also elected as a Vice-Chair, the ministry of science, research, and technology reported.

The meeting established a foundational framework for IOCINDIO’s work, strengthening regional cooperation in ocean sciences and supporting progress toward key sustainable development goals. It brought together experts from international organizations specializing in ocean research and marine science who discussed ways to promote scientific cooperation, sustainable development of seas and oceans, and regional capacity development in the field of ocean sciences.

Attending a workshop on ‘strengthening ocean sustainability’, Iranian experts from the National Institute for Oceanography and Atmospheric Science elaborated on the country’s scientific measures and operations in the region.

In addition to presenting a comprehensive account on the activities and programs of the ‘West Asia Regional Center for Oceanography Education and Research (RCOWA), which has been established under the auspices of UNESCO, Iranian delegation actively participated in all specialized topics including ocean monitoring, sustainable development, marine disaster risk reduction, regional capacity development, and ocean literacy.

During the IOCINDIO-1 session, key issues such as the strategic priorities of the IOC, the implementation of the Decade of Ocean Science for Sustainable Development (2021–2030), as well as collaboration with international institutions such as the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), the United Nations Development Program (UNDP),The Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA), and the World Bank were reviewed and discussed.

The meeting addressed several key themes, including the development of joint strategies to conserve marine ecosystems, the enhancement of research and technical capabilities among member states, and the expansion of knowledge in ocean monitoring and marine resource management. It also laid the groundwork for a collaborative framework to tackle shared environmental challenges, such as climate change and ocean pollution.

MT/MG