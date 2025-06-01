Tehran hosting 13th ECO transport ministers meeting

TEHRAN - The 13th meeting of transport officials from member states of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) kicked off on Sunday in Tehran, chaired by the Minister of Transport and Urban Development.

This two-day summit, attended by transport ministers from ECO member countries, aims to strengthen regional cooperation in transport and transit sectors, IRIB reported.

Seyed Mohsen Tarafo’, Head of the International Affairs Center at Iran’s Ministry of Transport and Urban Development, told the state broadcaster that senior transport officials from ECO countries are gathering on the first day to finalize documents and proposals, which will be reviewed and adopted during the ministerial session on Monday.

