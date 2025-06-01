Seyed Ali Madanizadeh proposed as new economy minister

TEHRAN- Spokesman for Majlis (the Iranian Parliament)'s presiding board announced the government's introduction of the proposed economy minister to this board on Sunday.

Abbas Goudarzi said that Seyed Ali Madanizadeh was introduced to the parliament as the government's proposed candidate for the position of minister of economy, and the letter of acceptance will be placed on the agenda of the Majlis open session next week.

According to the internal regulations of the parliament, the letter of introduction of the minister of economy will be announced in the first session, which is next Sunday, and the specialized committee will have one week to present its report for reading in the parliament. In the same session, the competence and vote of confidence in the relevant minister will be held, he added.

Madanizadeh, born in 1982 in Iran, is one of the most prominent figures in economics in recent years.

He holds a master's degree in electrical engineering from Sharif University of Technology, a master's degree in computational mathematics from Stanford University, and a doctorate in economics from the University of Chicago.

Madanizadeh is the president of Sharif University of Technology. His areas of expertise include macroeconomics, monetary and fiscal policies, international trade, and industrial structures, topics that play a central role in both his teaching and research.

His executive background is also extensive and diverse. Among the most important of them are:

- Head of the Modeling Group at the Monetary and Banking Research Institute of the Central Bank of Iran (CBI)

- Economic advisor at Iran’s Planning and Budget Organization (PBO)

- Member of the Executive Board of the Information Technology Organization of Iran

- Member of the CBI Liquidity Committee

- Member of the Monetary and Credit Council Commission

- Director of the major projects for reforming the budget structure and the CBI law

