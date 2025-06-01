Saudi FM says Israel blocking Ramallah meeting proof of ‘extremism’

Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, the Saudi foreign minister, says the Israeli government’s refusal to allow a delegation of Arab ministers to the occupied West Bank showed its “extremism and rejection of peace”, Al Jazeera reported.

His statements came during a joint news conference with counterparts from Jordan, Egypt and Bahrain in Amman.

On Saturday, Israel said it would not allow a planned meeting on Sunday in the Palestinian administrative capital of Ramallah to go ahead.