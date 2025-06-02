Hamedan to host health tourism confobition of ECO countries

TEHRAN---The third international health tourism confobition (conference and exhibition) of the ECO member countries will be held in Hamedan from June 11 to 13 this year.

In this regard, a press conference was held with the presence of Iran’s Deputy Tourism Minister Anoushirvan Mohseni Bandpei, Mehr news agency reported.

He said: "We not only no longer need to send patients abroad, but we can also accept patients from other countries."

“When we present our assets in the field of medical science, common sense will realize that Iran can accept patients from other countries. Iran is affordable for patients from other countries. Also, health tourism can generate three times more income than other tourism branches for Iran.”

Hamedan that boasts equipped hospitals, complementary medicine, and a nature full of herbal plants, was selected to host the event. And most importantly, Hamedan is the birthplace of Avicenna, the great Persian physician and the most famous and influential philosopher and scientist of the medieval Islamic world.

“On the other hand, our policy is to move the programs out of Tehran and hold them in other provinces.”

He predicted that officials from nine ECO member states such as Uzbekistan, Turkey, Turkmenistan, and Tajikistan as well as activists in the fields of tourism and health will take part in the gathering. In addition, tour leaders have been invited, he said.

Also, Hamedan Governor General Hamid Molanouri said that Hamedan province is in a good location in terms of its large tourism potentials and special geographical location, as it is located in the center-west of the country, neighboring six provinces, and is three hours away from the capital city. The province boasts tourism infrastructures and 1,900 historical and natural attractions in national and international levels.

He added: Tourism is the most up-to-date industry in the world and has the lowest water consumption and environmental pollution. We have taken the planning in a direction where the flagship of the programs is tourism.

The governor general stated that a national policy council was formed in Tehran for this program. An executive and planning council has also been formed in the province, he added. The event is scheduled to be held in Hamedan with an official opening program and five specialized panels, including the impact of artificial intelligence on the development of health tourism, introducing capabilities and infrastructure, examining traditional and natural medicine, analyzing the role of ECO countries in medical tourism and Iran in the field of health tourism. Face-to-face meetings will also be held with representatives of ECO countries. Organizing a specialized health tourism exhibition is also one of the other programs, he added.

Saying that ambassadors of other countries have been invited to the event, he mentioned that visiting provincial tourism attractions and health services are on the agenda.

Moslem Shojaei, Director General of Foreign Tourism, also said: "We are looking at decentralizing from Tehran. ECO has an events calendar. We announce to the provinces which province will host which event. The provinces accept this hosting in a competition. Also, one of the marketing tools is holding events."

Over the past couple of years, the Islamic Republic has emerged as a significant destination for health tourism, attracting individuals from various parts of the world seeking high-quality healthcare services at affordable prices.

The country’s medical tourism sector has experienced substantial growth due to its advanced medical facilities, skilled healthcare professionals, and cost-effective treatments. The country boasts a robust healthcare infrastructure with modern hospitals, specialized clinics, and state-of-the-art medical equipment. Major cities like Tehran, Shiraz, and Isfahan house internationally accredited medical facilities offering a wide range of medical treatments and procedures.

According to available data, patients from neighboring countries, including Iraq, Afghanistan, Pakistan, Oman, Bahrain, Armenia, and Tajikistan, constitute the lion’s share of medical tourists arriving in the Islamic Republic.

Experts say medical tourism in Iran is a win-win opportunity both for the country and foreign patients, as they are offered affordable yet quality treatment services and the country gains considerable foreign currency.

The Islamic Republic is branded globally as an affordable destination for health and medical tourism. Credible surgeons and physicians, cutting-edge medical technologies, high-tech medicine and diverse specializations, affordable procedures, and finally, its hospitable people, are considered Iran’s trump card when it comes to medical tourism.

KD

