Israeli forces targeted heads, chests of Palestinians collecting food

The civil defense teams have described the distribution points where Palestinians are supposed to get food as death traps.

Israeli forces situated these distribution points in the western parts of Rafah, an area that is known as a safe humanitarian zone.

Israeli forces opened fire on thousands of Palestinians who were going there only for the sake of getting food.

Now, talking to people, collecting testimonies, there are Palestinians who were killed as they were holding food parcels. A woman was trying to feed her children and her family.

Many of the injured are still in hospital. They’re in the ICU because the Israeli forces mainly targeted the heads, the chest and the upper parts of the body.

Doctors are saying that most of those injured are in a very serious, critical situation that’s why they were calling for blood donations, as Nasser Hospital has been running out of blood units and also running out of medical supplies.

According to the Health Ministry, since those distribution points were set up, at least 102 Palestinians have been killed and more than 460 have been injured.