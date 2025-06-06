Iran’s refining capacity rises to 2.4m barrels a day

TEHRAN – Iran has increased its daily crude oil refining capacity to 2.4 million barrels, with the Abadan refinery contributing the largest share to the rise, according to a senior official at the National Iranian Oil Refining and Distribution Company (NIORDC).

Mohammad Ali Dadvar, deputy managing director of NIORDC, said the country’s refining capacity has grown by 160,000 barrels per day since the start of President Masoud Pezeshkian’s administration, up from about 2.24 million barrels per day, IRNA reported.

He attributed the increase to continuous monitoring and rigorous performance oversight at domestic refineries.

The Abadan refinery accounted for the largest share of the increase, adding 70,000 barrels per day, followed by the Persian Gulf Star refinery with 35,000 barrels and the Isfahan refinery with an additional 30,000 to 40,000 barrels, Dadvar said.

He emphasized that the expansion was achieved while minimizing crude oil reserves in transit and storage tanks, ensuring that the enhanced capacity remained stable and operational.

During the past winter, Iran produced on average an additional 7.0 to 8.0 million liters of gasoline and 10 to 12 million liters of diesel per day, along with higher outputs of kerosene and jet fuel compared to previous years, Dadvar said.

He praised the round-the-clock efforts of NIORDC and its subsidiaries for maintaining steady fuel supply during what he called a particularly harsh winter.

