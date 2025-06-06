Iranian, Chinese geological surveys agree to expand cooperation

TEHRAN – The Geological Survey and Mineral Explorations of Iran and the China Geological Survey have agreed to expand cooperation through signing a deal in the near future.

In this regard, the two sides held an online session to hold training courses and establish joint laboratories in Iran as well, ISNA reported.

Cooperation can be expanded by building joint laboratories, calibrating devices, investing by the private sector, and participating in research projects.

Iran and China signed a memorandum of understanding on the sidelines of the World Congress of Geological Sciences, also known as the 37th International Geological Congress (IGC), which was held in August 2024 in South Korea.