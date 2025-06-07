Safavid Bridge in Khorramabad to be converted into pedestrian walkway

TEHRAN - A centuries-old bridge in the heart of Khorramabad is set to become a pedestrian-only zone as part of a new urban revitalization and cultural heritage protection plan, Lorestan Governor-General Saeid Shahrokhi announced on Saturday.

Pol-e Safavi, also known as the Safavid Bridge and locally referred to as “Pol-e Gap” (meaning “the Big Bridge”), will be closed to vehicular traffic and transformed into a pedestrian passage. The initiative is part of a joint effort between Khorramabad Municipality and the provincial office of the Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts aimed at preserving the historic structure while improving the city’s urban landscape.

“This bridge is one of our most valuable nationally registered monuments and must be preserved with special care and precision,” Shahrokhi said. He noted that the decision aligns with a directive from the heritage authority prohibiting motor traffic across the bridge.

To manage traffic flow in the area, the plan includes the construction of two new bridges on either side of the Safavid Bridge. These will absorb the displaced vehicle traffic and allow the historic structure to be repurposed as a pedestrian thoroughfare, complete with stone paving.

“The transformation of the bridge into a pedestrian walkway will not only protect this historical asset but also enhance the urban aesthetic of the city,” the governor-general added.

Shahrokhi expressed hope that the project will serve as a successful example of harmonizing urban development with the preservation of historical heritage through cross-agency cooperation.

Constructed during the reign of Shah Soltan Hossein of the Safavid dynasty, the Pol-e Safavi spans more than 350 meters across the Khorramrud River, linking the western and eastern parts of Khorramabad.

Originally made of brick, lime, and gypsum, the bridge is architecturally similar to the iconic Khaju Bridge in Isfahan and once featured a royal alcove, which was destroyed in a flood.

