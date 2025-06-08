Firuzkuh geological heritage nationally registered

TEHRAN--Firuzkuh geological heritage has recently been registered on Iran’s natural heritage list, according to the tourism chief of Gilan province.

Vali Jahani told Khabar Online that the geological heritage of Firuzkuh, situated in the Siahkal region of Gilan province, was officially registered after going through legal procedures.

He added that this registration has taken place based on Note 2 of Article 2 of the Law on the Establishment of the Cultural Heritage and Tourism Organization, approved in January 2003, and its executive regulations approved in August 2005.

According to him, this valuable monument which is located in heights of Lavali village in Deylaman district, was registered under the number 1372 in March 9, 2025. From now on, it is under the supervision and support of the Cultural Heritage Ministry, he added.

He emphasized that based on available laws, any interference or actions that lead to the destruction or alteration of the originality of this work are prohibited.

Jahani recalled that this registration is an important step in line with preserving the natural heritage of the country and safeguarding the geological values of Iran’s different regions.

KD