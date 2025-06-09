7m smart meters to be installed across Iran by late March 2026

TEHRAN – Iranian Energy Ministry aims to install seven million smart electricity meters by the end of the current Iranian year (late March 2026), with the goal of reaching nine million units by the following fall, a senior official at the state-owned Power Generation, Transmission and Distribution Company (Tavanir) said.

Hamed Ahmadi, the newly appointed head of Tavanir’s Office of Smart Systems and Emerging Technologies, told ISNA that smart meters play a key role in improving electricity consumption management. So far, 5.1 million smart meters have been installed across the country.

Breaking down the current deployment, Ahmadi said around 2.9 million meters have been installed in the residential sector, 1.2 million in commercial units, 280,000 in industrial facilities, 340,000 in public sector buildings, 415,000 in the agricultural sector, and 10,000 for self-generating users.

He added that smart meter-based remote readings are expected to cover 70 percent of total electricity usage once the target is achieved.

