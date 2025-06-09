Film producer Amir Samavati dies at 65

TEHRAN – Amir Samavati, renowned film producer, passed away in a Tehran hospital on Sunday following heart surgery. He was 65.

Samavati was the producer of “Deep Breath,” directed by Parviz Shahbazi, a landmark film in Iranian cinema. The film received the Crystal Simorgh for Best Screenplay at the 2003 Fajr International Film Festival and was awarded the FIPRESCI Prize at the 2003 Pusan International Film Festival. Additionally, it was Iran’s official submission for the Best Foreign Language Film category at the Academy Awards in 2004.

He also participated in the 23rd Fajr Film Festival with “Café Transit”, directed by Kambuzia Partovi, which earned the Best Film accolade.

His latest work, "Darband," directed by Parviz Shahbazi, was screened at the 31st Fajr Film Festival, where it received three Crystal Simorgh awards.

One of his recent international appearances was at the 32nd Fajr International Film Festival with the film "With Others," directed by Nasser Zamiri, which was honored with a Special Jury Diploma of Honor.

Last year, he portrayed a film producer in Danesh Eghbashavi’s "Zapata." Throughout his career, from 1999 to 2016, Samavati produced numerous acclaimed films and television series.

He also directed the film "Red Garden" and appeared as an actor in various productions, including "8:30 P.M.," "Darband," "The Rhinoceros," and "Mortal Wound."

Born in Hamedan in 1959, Samavati held a degree in directing and editing. He was the CEO of DeraKhshan Aftab Alamtab, an innovative, knowledge-based film production and distribution company, and a member of the Alborz Science and Technology Park.

