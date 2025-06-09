Iranian Film Days underway in Bosnia and Herzegovina

TEHRAN – A cultural program dedicated to the Iranian cinema is underway at the Museum of Literature and Performing Arts in Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Titled “Iranian Film Days,” the program was launched on June 9 and will continue for four days until June 12, ILNA reported.

The event is organized in collaboration with the Cultural Attache Office of the Embassy if the Islamic Republic of Iran in Bosnia and Herzegovina, the Municipality of Stari Grad, the Museum of Literature and Performing Arts, the Islamic Culture and Relations Organization, Soure Cinema Organization of the Art Bureau, the Institute for the Intellectual Development of Children and Young Adults, Farabi Cinema Foundation, and SkyFrame Studio.

Four outstanding Iranian feature and animated films from recent years will be shown during the four-day program. They include “A Passenger from Gonora” directed by Ahmad Alamdar, “Romanticism of Emad and Tuba” by Kaveh Sabbaghzadeh, “The Dolphin Boy” by Mohammad Kheirandish, and “In the Arms of the Tree” by Babak Khajehpasha.

“A Passenger from Ganora” tells the story of an alien who arrives on Earth and, with the help of a disabled boy and his friends, embarks on a quest to find the ruler of the planet Ganora, lost somewhere on Earth, in order to restore peace to their homeland.

In “Romanticism of Emad and Tuba,” when fate first confronted Emad and Tuba, they both knew that love was more of a skill than excitement, heartbeat, and itchy skin.

“Dolphin Boy” is a heartwarming animation about a magical friendship between a dolphin and a boy lost at sea.

Dolphin Snowball rescues a little boy in the waves. Since then, they carelessly grow up together, exciting the marine life with their funny tricks. But one day, the peace of their joyful little world is destroyed by the evil Octopus.

He banishes the boy to the land, where he will have to learn to live among people and understand the secret of his origin. A new friend, the kind Captain Murvarid, and the faithful Snowball will help the boy cope with all the hardships, whether at the bottom of the sea or on mysterious, distant islands. Fabulous adventures await.

“In the Arms of the Tree” tells the story of Kimia and Farid, married for 12 years, whose complex crisis disrupts the beautiful world of their children, who have known nothing but simplicity and kindness in their lives.

