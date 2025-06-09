Four Iranian photographers win at 15th Arctic Exhibition of Photographic Art

TEHRAN – The winning works of the 15th Arctic Exhibition of Photographic Art in Norway have been announced, with six photos from four Iranian photographers among them.

All the submitted works to the event were evaluated by a panel of judges, and the winners in various categories were announced. They can be visited at the online gallery of the event at its website, Mehr reported.

Mohammadreza Pourian from Iran received three awards at the event, including the FIAP Gold medal for his photo “Whirlpool of Terror and Tension” and the GPU HM Ribbon for “Pride and Prejudice” in the “Color and Mono Color” section.

He also grabbed the Arctic Exhibition HM for his “Passion of Childhood” at the “Street Photo Color” section.

In the “Color and Mono Monochrome general” section, the FIAP Gold medal was presented to “Deep Thoughts” by Alireza Pourkhan from Iran.

In the “Color and Mono Color” section, Iranian photographers won two more awards as well.

Ali Hasanpour received the BOFK Gold 75 years medal Chairman's choice for his “Trace of Freedom” and Mehdi Ashnadost was presented the NFFF Silver medal for his “Lonely Woman”.

Photo: “Whirlpool of Terror and Tension” by Mohammadreza Pourian