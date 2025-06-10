Where history meets healing: Hamedan welcomes ECO member states for major health tourism event

TEHRAN - Hamedan is fully prepared to host the 3rd ECO Confobition on Health Tourism, according to the province’s Governor-General Hamid Molanouri-Shamsi.

Highlighting Hamedan’s rich cultural and natural heritage, the official emphasized that the event presents a major opportunity to showcase the region’s unique health tourism capabilities to international delegates.

In a radio address on Monday, Molanouri-Shamsi stated that Hamedan is one of Iran’s key tourism hubs, boasting over 1,900 natural and historical attractions.

Among these are world-renowned sites such as Ali Sadr Cave, the Hegmataneh (Ecbatana) Hills, and the Ganjnameh Inscriptions — all contributing to the province’s status as a cultural and historical capital.

“The global registration of Lalejin as the World City of Pottery and the national recognition of Hamedan’s furniture carving and inlaying industries further elevate the province’s reputation in the handicrafts sector,” the governor-general added.

“The upcoming health tourism confobition is an excellent platform to present Hamedan’s strengths in both traditional and modern medicine,” he underlined. “Moreover, we have received confirmations of participation from countries including Oman, Russia, and the Kurdistan Region of Iraq.”

He added that Hamedan is equipped with robust transport and healthcare infrastructure, making it a viable destination for regional and international health tourists.

Hamedan province features strong road, rail, and air connectivity, along with ten active medical centers specializing in health tourism, which serve both domestic and foreign patients.

Governor-General Molanouri also underlined Hamedan’s longstanding role in traditional medicine, citing its biodiversity, which includes over 1,300 species of medicinal herbs, and its historic association with the renowned Persian physician Ibn Sina (c. 980 – 1037), commonly known in the West as Avicenna.

He concluded by noting that hosting the ECO Confobition on Health Tourism will not only enhance the province’s visibility and attract international investment but also contribute to improving local healthcare services.

“This event will reinforce Hamedan’s position as a leading destination for both cultural and health tourism at the national and international levels,” he said.

Earlier this month, the Iranian tourism minister, Seyyed Reza Salehi-Amiri, announced plans to significantly boost the country’s medical tourism sector, setting a target of attracting two million medical tourists annually within the next five years.

Salehi-Amiri highlighted the “advanced healthcare infrastructure” of the country, skilled medical professionals, and competitive treatment costs as key assets that make the country a strategic destination for medical travelers.

“Iran, with its network of well-equipped hospitals and specialized medical staff, offers affordable yet high-quality healthcare services. These strengths place us in a strong position to become one of the region’s leading destinations for health tourism,” the minister stated.

The capital city of Hamedan, also known as Ecbatana in classical times, was once one of the most important cities in the ancient world. Sprawling on a high plain, Hamedan was initially urbanized by the Medes, Assyrians, Persians, and Parthians.

AM