Iran too power for Japan in 2025 PVAO Sitting Volleyball Championships

TEHRAN – Iran eased past Japan 3-0 (25-8, 25-17, 25-22) in the 2025 PVAO Sitting Volleyball Championships on Tuesday.

Iran, who had defeated Australia 3-0 in their opening match, will face Mongolia in Pool B on Wednesday.

The competition takes place in Hangzhou, China, from June 9 to 19.

The 2025 PVAO feature both women’s and men’s sections, but Iran only compete in the women’s category.

South Korea, Thailand and hosts China are in Pool A.