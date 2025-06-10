3rd Iranian Ethnic Music Festival kicks off in Shiraz

TEHRAN – The 3rd edition of the Iranian Ethnic Music Festival was inaugurated in Shiraz on Tuesday, following two successful previous editions held in Tehran.

This year’s event takes place at the Sadi mausoleum, where eight music groups perform over five consecutive nights.

The first edition of the festival was held in 2019 with 16 groups, and the second edition featured 20 regional music ensembles in 2022. However, due to economic challenges, this year’s festival is limited to performances by eight groups, IRNA quoted the executive secretary of the festival, Arash Safari, as saying.

He emphasized the diversity of musical ensembles represented, with prominent artists from regions across the country—ranging from the east to the west and north to the south—set to perform. He also added that each performance has a capacity of 500 spectators.

Safari stressed that regional music remains an undervalued and often forgotten aspect of Iran’s cultural heritage. He called for greater support and interest from cultural authorities to preserve these traditions, emphasizing that ethnomusicology is vital to national identity. Without active backing, the rich diversity of Iran’s regional music risks fading into oblivion.

Iranian ethnic music is a rich tapestry reflecting the diverse cultures and regions within the country. It encompasses a wide range of traditional styles, instruments, and melodies unique to each ethnic group, such as the Kurdish, Baluchi, Lur, and Qashqai communities. These musical traditions often feature distinctive instruments like the tanbur, kamancheh, and santur, and are deeply rooted in local customs, rituals, and storytelling.

Despite modernization, Iranian ethnic music remains a vital part of cultural identity, preserving the history and heritage of its diverse peoples. Efforts to promote and sustain these traditions are essential to keeping Iran’s cultural mosaic vibrant and alive.

