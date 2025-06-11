Arasbaran Cultural Center reviews “The Usual Suspects”

TEHRAN – American filmmaker Bryan Singer’s movie “The Usual Suspects” was screened during a session at the Arasbaran Cultural Center in Tehran on Wednesday.

Iranian film critic Amir Qaderi attended a screening of the film followed by a review session.

“The Usual Suspects” is a 1995 crime thriller, featuring a notable cast including Stephen Baldwin, Gabriel Byrne, Benicio del Toro, Kevin Pollak, Chazz Palminteri, Pete Postlethwaite, and Kevin Spacey.

The story revolves around the interrogation of Roger "Verbal" Kint, a small-time con artist who is among only two survivors following a brutal massacre aboard a ship docked at the Port of Los Angeles. Through a combination of flashbacks and narration, Verbal recounts a complex tale of events that led him and his criminal accomplices to the ship, all connected by the influence of a legendary crime lord known as Keyser Soze. The narrative unfolds with intricate twists, gradually revealing the truth behind the chaos and deception.

Produced on a modest budget of $6 million, the title “The Usual Suspects” was inspired by a column from “Spy” magazine, referencing one of Claude Rains’ famous lines in “Casablanca”. Bryan Singer thought the phrase would make an intriguing film title, capturing the essence of the story’s mystery.

Initially premiered out of competition at the 1995 Cannes Film Festival, the film saw a limited release before garnering widespread acclaim. Critics praised its clever screenplay, intricate plot, and especially Kevin Spacey’s compelling performance. The film’s masterful plot twist became a hallmark of its storytelling, earning Christopher McQuarrie the Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay and Kevin Spacey the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor. The Writers Guild of America ranked the screenplay as the 35th greatest of all time, cementing its place in cinematic history.

The plot begins with a violent scene where a heavily wounded Dean Keaton is approached on a ship by a mysterious figure called "Keyser," who shoots him and sets the vessel ablaze. The subsequent police investigation uncovers 27 bodies, with only two survivors: Hungarian mobster Arkosh Kovash and Verbal Kint. U.S. Customs agent Dave Kujan interrogates Verbal, who then narrates a convoluted story that traces back six weeks to New York City. Keaton, Verbal, and their associates—Michael McManus, Fred Fenster, and Todd Hockney—are arrested for a truck hijacking. They hatch a plan to seek revenge on corrupt cops by robbing a jewel smuggler, which leads to a series of violent and unsuccessful heists.

The story deepens as they learn about Keyser Soze, an elusive and feared crime lord who operates from the shadows. Their involvement with Soze’s associates results in a series of betrayals, murders, and a final confrontation on the ship. The narrative twists reveal that Soze may be closer to them than they realize—possibly Keaton himself. In a shocking revelation, Kujan deduces that Keaton is actually Soze, orchestrating the entire chaos to cover his tracks. Verbal finally confesses, but his story is ultimately revealed to be a fabrication—an improvisation crafted from scattered clues and half-truths. As he walks away, it becomes clear that Verbal Kint is, in fact, Keyser Soze, with his limp and hand movements illusions designed to deceive everyone—including Kujan.

SAB/

