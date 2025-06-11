Iran reaches preferential tariff deals with Oman, Pakistan

TEHRAN - Iran has reached agreements with Oman and Pakistan to export goods under preferential tariff arrangements, Industry, Mining and Trade Minister Mohammad Atabak announced on Wednesday.

Speaking at a ceremony unveiling new foreign currency pre-sale tools and export entitlement trading platforms, Atabak also pointed to Iran’s ongoing preferential trade with member states of the Eurasian Economic Union.

“The ultimate goal of the government is to facilitate exports and imports freely, without direct state intervention, provided that the Central Bank maintains full oversight to ensure the integrity of transactions,” he said, according to IRNA.

He emphasized the importance of monitoring foreign currency flows and preventing illegal outflows, saying the Central Bank's effectiveness lies in streamlining procedures and closing off unofficial or unlawful channels.

Atabak described the launch of the export entitlement trading platform as a key operational step, and noted that the cabinet approved a set of export incentives during its Wednesday session, which will soon be implemented.

Referring to efforts to reduce financing costs and initiate foreign currency pre-sale mechanisms, Atabak said these measures could play a significant role in securing hard currency and bolstering domestic production.

He underscored the need to simplify and expedite financial processes, calling on the Central Bank to act as a facilitator for exporters and importers alike. “Simplifying currency supply mechanisms must be a priority for the Central Bank moving forward,” he said.

