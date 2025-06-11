Tourist vehicles to gather in Tabriz

TEHRAN--Tourist vehicles will gather at Abbas Mirza Park in Tabriz, East Azarbaijan province, for six days starting on June 12.

According to ISNA, more than 200 campers and caravans from across Iran are set to gather in Sixth National Gathering of Iran’s Tourist Vehicles.

The event, which intends to familiarize people with lifestyle in campers and promote independent traveling culture, will continue until June 17

During the gathering, which is attended by local officials and those interested in road travels, the safety of campers and necessity of standardizing the equipment of these vehicles will be discussed. It is an important step for promoting safe travels in form of van life.

In spite of problems such as technical inspection, insurance, and license plate replacement, traveling with these vehicles becomes more popular in Iran.

During the gathering, the participants will tour Tabriz city. Then, they will parade toward Jolfa with their vehicles, camp along Aras river and continue the movement to Khoda Afarin county.

KD

