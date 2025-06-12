Iran to launch new enrichment facility in response to IAEA board resolution

TEHRAN - The Iranian Foreign Ministry and the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran issued a joint statement on Thursday stating that the Islamic Republic will launch a new enrichment facility in a “highly secure” place in response to the adoption of a "political" resolution against Iran by the Board of Governors at the International Atomic Energy Agency accusing Iran of “non-compliance”.

Moreover, the statement said, Iran will replace first-generation centrifuge machines with the sixth-generation models at the Fordo enrichment facility, which refine uranium with a much higher speed.

These moves will increase Iran’s stockpile of uranium enrichment to a great extent, the statement said.



The resolution, drafted by Britain, France and Germany, was passed with 19 votes in favor, three against, and 11 abstentions. Russia, China, and Burkina Faso voted against it. Among the countries that abstained were South Africa, India, Pakistan, Egypt, Indonesia, and Brazil.

"As we have announced before, the Islamic Republic of Iran has no choice but to respond to this political resolution,” the joint statement said.

The Western nations have initiated a new challenge by proposing a resolution against Iran, which was put to a vote at the IAEA board on Thursday. Iran’s decisive response to the politically motivated resolution, which may be the beginning of new standoff between Iran and the West, sends the message that Iran will not yield to pressure.

‘We will not submit to bullying’

Speaking to a gathering people in the western province of Ilam on Thursday, President Masoud Pezeshkian said the United States and European countries are trying to impose maximum pressure on Iran with the belief that they “can prevent our progress”.

But, Pezeshkian added, “We are relying on God, not the U.S. We do not intend to go to war with the world; we want to engage in dialogue with the world, but we will not submit to bullying and coercion.”