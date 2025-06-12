Iran’s women’s football unchanged in FIFA ranking

TEHRAN – Iran’s women’s football team remained unchanged in the latest FIFA Women's Ranking released on Thursday.

Team Melli sit 68th in the ranking.

Japan stayed as the best ranked Asian side and seventh in the world.

No fewer than 168 women’s international fixtures have been contested globally since 6 March this year, when the previous edition of the FIFA Women’s World Ranking was published. While the USA continue to lead the way three months on, there has been plenty of movement further down the standings.

The next edition of the FIFA Women’s World Ranking will be published on Aug. 7.