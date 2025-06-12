“We will maintain enrichment program”: Iran’s Pezeshkian

TEHRAN - President Masoud Pezeshkian reiterated Tehran’s long-held positon that Iran will not forego its right to nuclear energy for civilian uses, saying the Islamic Republic will continue with its nuclear enrichment program.

The confirmation by the president came hours after the IAEA Board of Governors adopted a Western-drafted resolution against Iran, claiming that Iran is not loyal to its nuclear obligations.

“We will continue on our path, we will maintain enrichment, and we will not back down from the current course,” Pezeshkian said in a meeting with a number of elites from Ilam Province.

Pezeshkian also honored the memory of a number of the Iranian nuclear scientists who have been assassinated by the Zionist regime of Israel.

The United States and the Zionist regime of Israel have made threats to strike Iran’s nuclear facilities if the country does not stop its enriching uranium. Pezeshkian ridiculed such threats, saying nuclear technology is in the mind of the Iranian experts.

“It is not true that if they destroy our facilities with a bomb, everything will be lost— all these capabilities exist in our mind. Therefore, no matter what they do, we will rebuild again and again.”