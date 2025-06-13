Iran summons Swiss envoy over US support for Israel in attack on Iran

TEHRAN - The Foreign Ministry summoned the Swiss ambassador to Tehran, whose country represents the U.S. Interest Section in Iran, to formally convey the Islamic Republic’s strong protest to Washington over its support for Israel that made surprise attacks on Iran at dawn time on Friday.

“Following the blatant violation of Iran's territorial integrity and national sovereignty by the Zionist regime and its savage aggression against multiple locations inside the country—including the Natanz nuclear facility, several military bases, and residential buildings—which resulted in the martyrdom and injury of several senior commanders of the armed forces, university professors, as well as innocent Iranian women and children, Ms. Nadine Lozano, the Swiss Ambassador in Tehran as the head of the U.S. Interests Section in Tehran, was summoned to the Foreign Ministry,” the ministry said in a press release.

Eisa Kameli, director general of the Americas Department at the Foreign Ministry, said Iran strongly condemns and protests this “aggressive act by Israel and the U.S. support for it.”

Kameli described the blatant crime committed by the Zionist regime in its military violation of Iran’s national sovereignty that run counter to all international norms and the United Nations Charter.

He also highlighted the long-standing comprehensive support provided by the United States to the Israeli regime and emphasized the “responsibility” of the U.S. government for the “very dangerous and extensive consequences arising from the Zionist regime’s adventurism.”

Kameli warned against any U.S. “military support” for the Zionist regime, including efforts to prevent Iran from exercising its “legitimate right to self-defense”.

He stressed that it is “inconceivable” that the Zionist regime’s aggressive actions against Iran could have taken place “without cooperation, coordination, or at least a green light from the United States.”

Accordingly, the U.S. “must be held accountable for its illegal conduct” in this matter.

The Swiss ambassador assured that she would immediately relay these concerns to the U.S. government.