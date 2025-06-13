IRGC Aerospace Force official martyred in Israeli strikes

TEHRAN - General Davood Sheikhian, commander of the air defense system of the IRGC Aerospace Force, was martyred in Israeli strikes on Iran at dawn time on Friday.

In addition to Sheikhian, some other military officials including IRGC Aerospace Force Commander Brigadier General Amir Ali Hajizadeh, IRGC chief Hossein Salami, and military chief Mohammad Hossein Bagheri were assassinated in the Israeli strikes. Two nuclear experts were also assassinated in the strikes.

Additionally, according to the latest reports, so far 78 civilians have been reported martyred and over 300 others injured in Tehran. The office of the governor in East Azarbaijan province also announced late on Friday that 18 have been martyred and 35 others injured in the province.

Top Iranian political and military officials have said the Israeli regime must await a severe punishment.