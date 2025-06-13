Leader: Iran’s Armed Forces will create miserable situation for Israel

TEHRAN - In a televised program on Friday night, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said Iran’s Armed Forces will create a miserable situation for Israel.

“Armed Forces will act powerfully and create a miserable situation for the wicked Zionist regime,” the Leader said following the regime’s surprise attacks on Iran’s nuclear sites and a number of military commanders.

Ayatollah Khamenei assured the Iranian people that the Zionist regime will not be allowed to go unpunished for these crimes.

"Definitely, the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic will deal a great blow to the evil enemy," the Leader added.