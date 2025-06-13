Iranian cyclist Najmeh Shams killed in Israeli strike on Tehran

TEHRAN – Najmeh Shams, an Iranian cyclist, was killed in a recent Israeli attack on residential areas in Tehran.

Shams was among several civilians who lost their lives in a criminal assault by the Israeli regime. She held a degree in social sciences from the University of Tehran.

Known for her passion for the outdoors and cycling, Shams’ death has sparked an outpouring of grief on Iranian social media, where many have mourned the loss of yet another innocent life in the escalating regional conflict.

Unofficial reports indicate that 78 civilians have died and 329 others were injured following Israeli strikes that hit residential buildings in Tehran early Friday.

Footage emerging from Tehran shows extensive damage to building complexes in western, eastern, and northern parts of the city. Attacks have also reportedly targeted Iranian nuclear facilities and military bases in provinces including East Azerbaijan, Esfahan, and Kermanshah.