TEHRAN- Parniya Abbasi, a rising voice in Iran’s contemporary poetry scene, was martyred along with her family during last night’s Israeli airstrikes on Tehran. The 24-year-old poet, whose works had been featured in prominent literary publications, is being mourned by Iran’s cultural community as a symbol of lost promise and creativity.

Parniya Abbasi, known for her evocative poetry and participation in literary forums such as the magazine "Vazn-e Donya," was among the civilian casualties in the latest wave of Israeli attacks targeting Tehran. Abbasi had previously contributed to the magazine and participated in its roundtable discussions on the new generation of Iranian poets.

Her death, alongside her entire family, has sent shockwaves through Iran’s literary circles. Friends, colleagues, and mentors—including acclaimed poet Roja Chamankar—have expressed their grief and outrage over the loss of a talent described as “full of life and poetry.” Social media and cultural outlets in Iran have issued statements condemning the attack and highlighting Abbasi’s role as a promising young artist whose life was cut short by violence.

The airstrikes on Tehran, which resulted in dozens of civilian deaths and injuries, have drawn widespread condemnation and intensified calls for the protection of noncombatants in conflict zones. Abbasi’s passing is being seen not only as a personal tragedy but also as a blow to Iran’s rich poetic tradition, which has long served as a source of national pride and cultural resilience.