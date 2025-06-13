Iranian stock market analyst killed in Israeli airstrike

TEHRAN – Sina Soleimani, a well-regarded and educated figure in Iran’s stock market community, was killed in an Israeli airstrike on urban areas late last night.

According to local reports, Soleimani was an ordinary civilian with no military affiliation. He lost his life during what Iranian sources have described as a deliberate attack by the Israeli regime on residential neighborhoods.

His death has sparked tributes from colleagues and market observers, many of whom praised his insight and professionalism in the financial sector.

Unofficial reports indicate that 78 civilians have died and 329 others were injured following Israeli strikes that hit residential buildings in Tehran early Friday morning.

Footage emerging from Tehran shows extensive damage to building complexes in western, eastern, and northern parts of the city. Attacks have also reportedly targeted Iranian nuclear facilities and military bases in provinces including East Azerbaijan, Esfahan, and Kermanshah.