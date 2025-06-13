Air defenses over Tehran intercept MAVs

TEHRAN - Air defense systems were activated over central and western Tehran late Friday night, intercepting what eyewitnesses and unofficial reports identify as MAVs (Micro Aerial Vehicles) operated by Israel.

Explosions were observed in the sky, with no reported damage on the ground. Many Tehran residents went to their rooftops to chant "Allahu Akbar" or gathered in Enghelab Square to protest against Israel. Residents were also seen in parks, observing the air defense systems in operation.

The events come after a string of blasts rocked neighborhoods across the capital, killing dozens of Iranian citizens, military officials, and nuclear scientists asleep in residential buildings in the early hours of Friday. Israel took responsibility for the massacre, saying it had also targeted Iran's nuclear facilities, military bases and radar systems.

Iran responded by firing multiple waves of ballistic missiles at the occupied territories, with footage showing mass damage in major cities like Tel Aviv.