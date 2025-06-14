Ex-diplomat enumerates 10 points about Israel's war against Iran

TEHRAN - Former Iranian diplomat and current Princeton University researcher Seyyed Hossein Mousavian enumerates 10 points behind Israel’s war against Iran and the following repercussions.

The 10 points posted on his X account are:

1. Israel's military aggression against Iran began exactly one day after Trump's two-month deadline to Iran regarding nuclear negotiations!

2. This aggression is a clear violation of the United Nations Charter and all international norms and laws, and cannot be compensated for merely by condemnation statements from UN member states.

3. Israel coordinated its plan to attack Iran in advance with NATO leaders and, with the green light from the U.S. and NATO, launched the war against Iran. Therefore, NATO has taken on the role of defending Israel against Iran’s military retaliation. In this war, NATO is effectively engaged with Iran, directly or indirectly.

4. Since the beginning of nuclear negotiations with Iran in 2003, Israel has sought to sabotage these talks, destroy Iran’s nuclear facilities, and drag the U.S. and NATO into a war with Iran.

5. At a 2011 seminar, one of the former heads of Israeli intelligence Organization, Mossad told Iran’s then-ambassador to the IAEA: “Your main counterpart in the nuclear negotiations is Israel, not the P5+1 countries.” Israel’s success in derailing the negotiations has discredited the P5+1 group.

6. Israel’s military attack is the largest military operation against Iran since World War II and Saddam’s invasion of Iranian territory. Saddam was supported by NATO, Eastern bloc powers, and Arab countries—yet he was ultimately defeated. In the current war, Eastern bloc powers and Arab countries are not aligned with Israel and NATO.

7. Israel’s attack on Iran’s nuclear facilities is an attack by a nuclear-armed state on a non-nuclear-armed state. This reality exposes the ineffectiveness of the NPT treaty and the IAEA—especially since the Israeli military attack revealed the true motive and nature behind the recent illegal IAEA’s resolution against Iran.

8. The attack on Iran’s nuclear facilities will undoubtedly impact Iran’s future nuclear strategy. In fact, NATO, Israel, and the IAEA have laid the groundwork for this strategic shift.

9. Israel’s main objective in this new hybrid war against Iran is regime change, creating instability and chaos, and even the disintegration of Iran. The outcome of this war will have a significant impact on the future balance of power in the Middle East.

10. The U.S. and NATO, by giving the green light to Israel, have made a major strategic mistake. The outcome of this war will greatly influence the regional dynamics and the role of Eastern and Western powers in the Middle East.