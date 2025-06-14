Iran, Serbia sign exhibition cooperation agreement

TEHRAN - During an official visit by an Iranian delegation to Serbia for the 2027 Belgrade International Expo Planning Summit, Iran and Serbia signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) aimed at enhancing bilateral cooperation in the exhibition sector.

The agreement was signed between the Iran International Exhibitions Company (IIEC) and Serbia's Novi Sad International Fair, marking a new chapter in exhibition collaboration between the two countries. The deal seeks to expand exhibition ties, strengthen international engagement, and provide a shared platform for organizing and participating in specialized trade fairs.

The signing ceremony was attended by Sadif Beykzadeh, head of IIEC; Slobodan Cvetković, CEO of the Novi Sad Fair; Mohammad-Mehdi Tondgouyan, chairman of the IIEC board; and Faraz Chamani, Iran’s commercial attaché in Serbia. Officials highlighted the importance of the agreement in bolstering economic and trade relations between Tehran and Belgrade.

As one of the oldest and most respected exhibition centers in Southeastern Europe, the Novi Sad Fair plays a pivotal role in fostering international cooperation. The MoU is expected to enhance Iran’s global exhibition footprint and create new opportunities for regional and international engagement.

Beykzadeh described the agreement as a strategic move to leverage exhibition platforms as an effective tool for increasing the visibility of Iranian businesses in regional and global markets.

The Belgrade 2027 Specialized International Expo, themed “Play for Humanity: Sport and Music for All,” is scheduled to run from May 15 to August 15, 2027. A total of 112 countries and international organizations, including Iran, have officially confirmed their participation.

EF/MA