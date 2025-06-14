Iran, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan sign protocol to expand rail co-op

TEHRAN - The heads of the railways of Iran, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan signed a trilateral cooperation protocol on the sidelines of the CIS Council for Railway Transport summit, aiming to enhance rail connectivity and streamline regional logistics.

According to the Islamic Republic of Iran Railways (known as RAI), the agreement includes the transport of two million tons of Iranian sponge iron exports to Uzbekistan at reduced costs and transit times.

The deal marks a step toward strengthening trilateral ties in freight and infrastructure collaboration.

The three countries also agreed to review and finalize technical and operational details for the movement of Iranian wagons currently transiting through Turkmenistan. Experts from each country will work out the details over the next two months.

In addition, the parties reached an agreement on harmonized freight conditions and tariff rates to boost container traffic along the Uzbekistan–Turkmenistan–Iran corridor and to third countries.

The protocol is expected to strengthen Iran’s role in regional transit and contribute to expanded trade flows across Central Asia and beyond.

