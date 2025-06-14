Cultural authorities, artists condemn Zionist regime’s attack on Iran

TEHRAN – Following the Zionist regime’s attack on Iran and the martyrdom of military commanders, nuclear scientists, and innocent civilians, Iranian cultural authorities and organizations as well as artists in separate messages on Friday condemned this blatant violation of the Islamic Republic’s sovereignty and expressed condolences and solidarity with the families of the martyrs and victims of these crimes.

Seyyed Abbas Salehi, the Minister of Culture and Islamic Guidance, issued a message in response to the regime's aggressive assault on Iranian soil. “Once again, the enemy has revealed its vile face through the blatant violation of all human principles and international law. But the history of this land testifies that every drop of pure blood spilled on Iran’s soil only strengthens the tree of national determination,” Honaronline reported.

“Undoubtedly, this crime will not go unanswered, and an appropriate response will be delivered. Today, all institutions of the country, branches of government, and the armed forces stand united and resolute, obeying the commands of the Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Khamenei. There is no doubt in our national will to defend the honor, security, and territorial integrity of the Islamic Republic of Iran,” he continued.

“Culture is the historical memory of a nation, and these days will surely be etched in the memory of our people, days when men and women stood firm, were martyred, yet did not allow the dignity of this land to falter,” Salehi concluded.

The Cinema Organization of Iran also released a statement. “In strong condemnation of this heinous crime and expressing deep abhorrence and outrage at this barbaric act, we emphasize the necessity of avenging the perpetrators to bring solace to the grieving hearts of the people.”

In another message, the Institute for the Intellectual Development of Children and Young Adults (IIDCYA, also known as Kanoon) wrote: “Once again, the sinister hand of criminal Israel and its world-devouring supporter, the United States, emerged to cause the martyrdom of great men who, according to the testimony of history and humanity, were defenders of the oppressed and fierce opponents of the oppressors.”

“Kanoon strongly condemns this tragic terrorist incident and the unjust martyrdom of several innocent and pure children and teenagers, who undoubtedly represented the future of Islamic Iran,” the message continued.

“We reaffirm our commitment and pledge to continue on the path of the martyrs until the ultimate triumph of truth over falsehood,” it concluded.

Artists from various disciplines also released a joint statement. In a part of the message, they wrote: “We believe that art is a powerful universal language, and we see it as our duty, at this historic moment, to resist oppression and tyranny through the tools of art.”

Signatories to the statement included Habib Ahmadzadeh, Abdolhamid Qadirian, Gholamreza Sanatgar, Alireza Ghazveh, Mohammadreza Sarshar, Naser Feyz, and Claire Joubert, among others.

A new mural was unveiled in Palestine Square, Tehran, following the dawn attack by the Zionist regime on June 13. The mural, written in Hebrew and Persian, addresses the regime, stating: “Look for shelter under the rubble!”

In light of the martyrdom of respected citizens, prominent military commanders, and nuclear scientists, the Deputy for Artistic Affairs at the Ministry of Culture and Islamic Guidance issued an announcement regarding cultural activities.

“Given the solidarity of cultural and artistic producers and presenters with the noble people of Iran and the families of the martyrs and the wounded, all theatrical performances will be suspended. Music performances and gallery activities will also be halted starting today (Friday) until further notice. The screening of comedy films in cinemas is also suspended, and the broader operation of cinemas is under review,” the message read. “Any future decision about the reopening of cultural centers under the purview of the Deputy for Artistic Affairs will be announced accordingly”.

Photo: A new mural in Palestine Square, Tehran, was unveiled on June 13, 2025, addressing the Zionist regime: “Look for shelter under the rubble!”

SS/SAB

