How long will the Arabs continue to submit to Israel?

BEIRUT — It is no secret to any rational person that the influence of the Jewish religious myth on Benjamin Netanyahu and his radical government, especially after October 7, 2023. This is in the context of what he calls “reshaping the Middle East”, while Arab rulers are completely indifferent to their ideological heritage, which expresses the authenticity of their Arab and Islamic identity.

These rulers, deluded by “peace,” deliberately ignore the fact that Netanyahu’s personality and orientations are completely different from those who signed the normalization agreements before him. Here, I do not mean that they were better than him, as all Zionists are war criminals and murderers, and this is their approach, as the Holy Quran shows.

Indeed, Netanyahu’s colonial mentality is a highly developed version of the architects of the Basel Conference in 1897, which established the illegitimate foundations of the Israeli colonial entity on the land of Palestine in 1948.

Since his emergence on the Zionist political scene, Netanyahu has worked to support the religious right, which believes that Jewish salvation will not be achieved through passive awaiting of a Messiah, but rather through self-initiative.

Netanyahu’s right-wing movement calls for a reconciliation between religious Orthodoxy and practical Zionism, encouraging to Judaize the entire Palestinian lands and expelling Arabs, particularly from the West Bank settlements. However, Arab rulers still demand that Netanyahu recognize a Palestinian state!!!

Obviously, their ambitions are not limited to the West Bank and Gaza, but extend to Lebanon, Syria, Iraq, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, and Egypt.

On June 17, 2024, during the first conference of the Uri Tzafon settlement group (a group enthusiastic about settlement in Lebanon), one of its members, Amos Azaria, said: “We demanded that the government take control of as much Syrian territory as possible.”

After al-Julani (now known as Ahmed al-Sharaa) took over Syria, Daniela Weiss, leader of the Nahala settler group, which is enthusiastic about settlements in Gaza, also said: “Anyone who still believes that our fate can be left in the hands of a foreign power [referring to Hamas] is abandoning Israel’s security.”

Weiss added: “Jewish settlement is the only thing that will achieve regional stability and the security of the State of Israel. The Land of Israel is the heritage of our ancestors and must not be left to foreigners.”

If Arab rulers delude themselves that “peace” can be achieved with the Zionists, they should remember that Israel wants their land and their resources. And now it is fighting Iran because it said no.

Now, is the recent U.S.-led Israeli aggression against Iran intended to impose political facts related to the nuclear issue, or is it a war to restore Iran as subservient to Israel?

It seems clear that the plan to drown Iran aims to achieve one of two outcomes: either impose a settlement by force that would eliminate the Iranian nuclear program and leave the country to erode from within, or a major confrontation with the only country that backs Palestine through a war engineered by the West, particularly the United States, with Israel at the front.

What Iran is witnessing today is not merely a major escalation; it represents the practical embodiment of a strategy developed years ago known as the “Octopus Strategy.”

This doctrine is based on the notion that Iran is not merely a state with regional influence, but rather an “octopus” with a head in Tehran and tentacles extending across Lebanon, Syria, Iraq, Yemen, and Gaza.

From the Israeli perspective, this expression is not merely a rhetorical device but rather a narrative that provides them with cover to legitimize the transition from striking the “tentacles” before directly targeting the “octopus’s head.”

Above all, it should not be forgotten that Iran has previously surprised its opponents with its ability to turn the tables, especially when it finds itself in a corner. For more than four decades, Iran has succeeded in weathering all storms.