Further acts of Israeli aggression would be met with more forceful response from Iran: Pezeshkian 

TEHRAN – Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has issued a stark warning to Israel, stating that any further acts of aggression would be met with an even more forceful response from Iran’s armed forces.

In a phone call with Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday, he strongly condemned recent Israeli attacks on Iranian territory, noting the United States and its allies's complicity in these violent crimes.

“The Zionist regime, with full backing from the United States and Western countries, continues to blatantly violate international law,” Pezeshkian said. “Those who claim to uphold human rights are not only silent in the face of Israeli aggression—they actively arm and support it, enabling further atrocities.”

The president emphasized Iran’s defensive strength in the face of the attacks, noting that the country successfully downed some of Israel’s advanced military equipment. “This so-called invulnerable and stealth technology was brought down by the determination and capability of the Islamic Republic,” he said.

On Friday, June 13, Israel launched a large-scale military offensive against the Islamic Republic of Iran, marking a significant escalation in regional tensions and raising serious concerns over violations of international law amid the ongoing conflict in Gaza.

Following the strikes, Iran started a counteroffensive plan, launching missiles into the occupied territories. In a statement early Saturday, the IRGC said the response, codenamed Operation True Promise III, involved the aerospace division firing a wave of ballistic missiles and deploying armed drones against “strategic” Israeli targets.

'Israel's nature tied to crime and bloodshed', Turkish President tells Pezeshkian

In a separate phone call on Saturday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan spoke with President Pezeshkian and condemned Israel’s attack on Iran as a “blatant violation of all international norms.”

He reiterated that the Zionist regime’s actions reflect its disregard for international law and its deeply entrenched pattern of violence and aggression. “The nature of this regime is tied to crime and bloodshed,” Erdoğan said, adding that the recent developments once again prove the urgent need for Islamic countries to strengthen their collective defense capabilities.

Qatar, Iran committed to enhancing cooperations

Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani also called President Pezeshkian on Saturday.

The two leaders discussed the latest regional and international developments, with a focus on the Israeli attacks and their implications for regional security. They also reviewed bilateral ties and emphasized the importance of enhancing cooperation across political and economic domains.